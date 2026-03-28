Colombia vs France predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Colombia vs France kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, March 29

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Northwest Stadium, Maryland

Competition International friendly

TV ITVX

Colombia and France will bring their mini-tour of the USA to an end on Sunday when they meet in a friendly in Maryland.

Both teams have flown to the USA ahead of this summer's World Cup, with Colombia losing 2-1 to Croatia on Thursday, while France got the better of Brazil by the same scoreline.

Colombia vs France betting tips & predictions

Best bet

France

3pts 8-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Colombia vs France preview

France laid down a marker ahead of this summer's World Cup with a 2-1 win over Brazil on Thursday and they could account for another South American side in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday.

Brazil had a man advantage for most of the second half after Dayot Upamecano was sent off on 55 minutes, but Didier Deschamps' side dug deep and actually built on Kylian Mbappe's 32nd-minute opener, thanks to a close-range effort from Hugo Ekitike, before Bremer scored 12 minutes from time for Brazil.

Les Bleus have a point to prove this summer after losing to Spain in the semi-finals at Euro 2024, but they should be expected to be firmly in contention to win a third world title.

France breezed through qualifying and few nations can boast the wealth of talent available to Deschamps, who captained his country to victory on home soil in 1998 before masterminding their triumph in Russia 20 years later.

Colombia were also impressive in qualifying, finishing third in the Conmebol standings. Los Cafeteros will scent a few shocks at this summer's finals but they are without several key players for Sunday's clash at the Northwest Stadium.

France have scored at least two goals in each of their last ten matches and can outclass Nestor Lorenzo's team as they fine-tune their preparations for the finals.

Colombia vs France Bet Builder

France to win to nil

Over 2.5 goals

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Colombia vs France

Colombia saw their nine-match unbeaten run come to an end against Croatia last time out

Colombia qualified for the World Cup after securing 28 points in 18 qualifiers

France avoided defeat in qualifying for the World Cup, winning five of their six matches

Les Bleus are unbeaten in eight matches

Didier Deschamps' side have scored two goals or more in their last ten games

Colombia vs France betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Colobia vs France in an international friendly. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Colombia 7-2 France 13-20 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Colombia vs France team news and predicted line-up

Colombia

Colombia captain James Rodriguez is in line to win his 124th cap but Yerry Mina, Jhon Duran, Carlos Cuesta and Cucho Hernandez are all sidelined through injury.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Cabal; Lerma, Rios; J Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez.

Subs: Ospina, Mojica, Machado, Carrascal, S Arias, Jhon Cordoba, Andres Gomez.

France

Defender Dayot Upamecano is suspended after his red card against Brazil. Manu Kone, Jules Kounde, Bradley Barcola and William Saliba are injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Konate, Lacroix, Digne; Kante, Rabiot; Olise, Cherki, Ekitike; Mbappe.

Subs: Samba, Thuram, Camavinga, Akliouche, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Doue.

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FAQs

When is Colombia vs France in an international friendly ?

Colombia vs France takes place on Sunday, March 29 and kicks off at 8pm GMT.

Where is Colombia vs France being played?

The venue for the game is Northwest Stadium, in Landover, Maryland.

Where can I watch Team vs Team ?

ITVX is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Team vs Team ?

Colombia are 7-2 to win, France are a 13-20 chance and the draw is 11-4.

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