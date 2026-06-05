Bolivia vs Scotland predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Bolivia vs Scotland kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, June 6

Kick-off 9pm

Venue Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, USA

Competition International friendly

TV BBC Two & BBC Scotland

Scotland continue their build-up to the World Cup with Saturday's international friendly against Bolivia in New Jersey.

Steve Clarke's men defeated Curacao 4-1 at Hampden Park last weekend and face Haiti, Morocco and Brazil in Group C at the finals.

Bolivia vs Scotland betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Lawrence Shankland first goalscorer

2pts 4-1 bet365

Bolivia vs Scotland preview

Scotland beat ten-man Curacao 4-1 at Hampden Park last weekend and they are long odds-on to complete their World Cup preparations with a friendly victory over Bolivia in New Jersey.

Steve Clarke's side had to come from a goal down against Dick Advocaat's Curacao, scoring all four of their goals after former Brighton forward Jurgen Locadia was sent off.

Scotland face Haiti, Morocco and Brazil in Group C in their first World Cup appearance since 1998 and their final prep game looks like a straightforward assignment.

Bolivia's World Cup dream ended with a 2-1 playoff defeat to Iraq in April. Five of their six wins in Conmebol qualifying came at home but they are far more limited opponents without the advantage of playing at high altitude.

Several senior players are unavailable – including, ironically, three representatives of the Bolivian club Always Ready – and their squad for the friendlies against Scotland and Algeria includes eight teenagers.

Poacher Shankland could be in right place at right time

Scotland sealed their place at the tournament with a memorable 4-2 qualifying win over Denmark, which featured stunning strikes from Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean.

They were brought down to earth by 1-0 friendly defeats to Japan and the Ivory Coast in March but in-form striker Lawrence Shankland has enhanced their attacking threat.

The Rangers-bound poacher scored in seven of his last ten appearances for Hearts, including the opener in the final-day title decider at Celtic.

Shankland's tap-in put Scotland 2-1 up in November's crucial win over Denmark and he is a worthy favourite to open the scoring against Bolivia, having scored twice against Curacao last weekend.

Bolivia vs Scotland Bet Builder

Scotland to win

Over 2.5 goals

Luis Haquin to be shown a card

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Key stats for Bolivia vs Scotland

♦ Bolivia have lost six of their last nine games

♦ Bolivia conceded the first goal in eight of their last nine internationals

♦ Both teams have scored in five of Scotland's previous seven matches

♦ Scotland's last four wins were by 3-1, 2-1, 4-2 and 4-1 scorelines

Bolivia vs Scotland betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Bolivia 21-4 Scotland 4-11 Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Bolivia vs Scotland team news and predicted line-ups

Bolivia

Jesus Maraude and Hector Cuellar are injured and Moises Paniagua, Ramiro Vaca and Moises Villarroel are unavailable due to club commitments. Diego Medina and Dieguito Rodriguez have been denied visas to enter the USA.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Viscarra; Macazaga, Torrez, Haquin, Fernandez; Tome, E Vaca, Melgar; Terceros, Centella, Nacif.

Scotland

Manchester United youngster Tyler Fletcher has replaced the injured Billy Gilmour in the World Cup squad. Lawrence Shankland should keep his place up front.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; Gannon-Doak, McLean, McTominay, Curtis; Shankland, Adams.

Read more:

International friendlies: Expert predictions for Saturday's matches

Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 6: Back our acca at 9-1

FAQs

When is Bolivia vs Scotland?

Bolivia vs Scotland takes place on Saturday, June 6 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is Bolivia vs Scotland being played?

The venue for the game is the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, USA.

Where can I watch Bolivia vs Scotland ?

BBC Two and BBC Scotland are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Bolivia vs Scotland ?

Bolivia are 21-4 to win, Scotland are a 4-11 chance and the draw is 16-5 with Sky Bet.

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