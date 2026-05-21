How the EFL playoff finalists have fared against each other this season - Set-pieces could be crucial in basement battle

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The EFL playoffs always produce some of the most dramatic moments of the footballing calendar but that has been taken to a whole new level this season with the Spygate scandal becoming front-page news.

Southampton’s expulsion from the Championship playoffs after winning their semi-final means that Hull have to prepare to face Middlesbrough at short notice in what is set to be one of the most remarkable playoff finals since they were introduced in 1987.

With the latest drama put to one side, what can be learned from the regular-season meetings between the teams in all three of this weekend’s finals?

Hull vs Middlesbrough

The recent Championship meeting between these teams was emblematic of the pair’s seasons, with Hull managing to overcome their poor expected-goals numbers to win 1-0, while Boro were left to rue a number of missed chances.

The Tigers took a 12th-minute lead through Darko Gyabi and then managed to withstand an onslaught from Kim Hellberg’s team to see out the game.

Middlesbrough won the shot count 23-4 and managed 42 touches in their opponents' box compared to seven for the Tigers, but a failure to find the net once again came back to haunt them.

The same cannot be said for their December meeting at Hull, where Boro were clinical from the off in a 4-1 win. Hull gave the ball away numerous times trying to play out from the back in the first half and were 4-0 down at the break.

A second-half penalty for the Tigers also came from a slack pass but it was far too little too late for the home side.

Hull will be hoping to sit deep and hit their opponents on the counter, which means Boro’s midfield workhorse Aidan Morris will be crucial - he did not start either league meeting this season.

Bolton vs Stockport

Stockport’s hopes of returning to the second tier for the first time since 2002 have been boosted by their strong recent record against their League One playoff final opponents Bolton.

Dave Challinor’s men have won three of the last four meetings between the teams, including a 2-0 home win in August.

However the Trotters were unfortunate to lose that game, hitting the woodwork twice and having a strong penalty appeal turned down in the first half.

The pair drew 2-2 in their latest encounter last month and perhaps the biggest concern for Wanderers is that all four goals that they have conceded against County have come from balls into the box.

Keeping Stockport star man Louie Barry quiet will also be key. He was sent off in the last meeting but has scored four goals in his last five games.

Notts County vs Salford

A pair of 2-1 wins for Salford over Notts County this season continued their impressive record against the Magpies as they have won six of the last seven head-to-heads between the pair.

The most recent win was a particularly tough one for the Magpies to take, with all three goals coming from the 90th-minute onwards. All three goals also came from set-pieces so expect them to be crucial at Wembley.

Only five teams in League Two conceded more expected goals from set-plays than Salford’s 21.74 and 40 per cent of the shots they faced came from such situations, the second-highest total in the division.

Notts County’s set-piece specialist Jodi Jones could be a big danger as a result - he is a best-priced 19-5 with Hills to score at any time.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Middlesbrough odds-on for Premier League after Southampton expelled

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