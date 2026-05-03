Hearts vs Rangers predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Hearts vs Rangers kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, May 4

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue Tynecastle, Edinburgh

Competition Scottish Premiership

TV Sky Sports Football & Main Event

The race for the Scottish Premiership title reaches fever pitch on Monday as leaders Hearts welcome third-placed Rangers to Tynecastle.

Celtic moved level on points with the Jambos thanks to Sunday's 2-1 win at Hibs but Hearts can re-establish their buffer at the top with victory, which would in turn move them seven points ahead of Rangers.

Monday's meeting is the fourth between the two clubs this season and it's currently 2-1 in favour of the Premiership leaders.

Hearts vs Rangers betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Hearts to win & both teams to score

2pts 4-1 bet365

Hearts vs Rangers preview

Monday's meeting at Tynecastle will not determine the destination of the Scottish Premiership title – but there is every chance that it will have huge implications for the final standings.

Hearts are in pole position after their 2-1 derby success over Hibernian last weekend, while Rangers' title hopes were severely dented by a 3-2 defeat to Motherwell at Ibrox.

The Jam Tarts have the best home record in the top flight, winning 13 and drawing four of 17 home games this season, but they will need to be wary of a Rangers side whose haul of 31 points from 16 away games is the league's best road return.

The Light Blues have scored 30 goals on their travels and they have already put five past Hearts in three league meetings this term.

However, Derek McInnes's leaders are not buckling under the pressure of a title fight and they look good value to come out on top in an entertaining battle.

Hearts have found the net at least twice in all of their matches against Rangers this season and they will take confidence from the amount of joy Motherwell got in last weekend's stunning success in Glasgow.

While Danny Rohl's men have been proficient at picking up points on the road this season, Rangers have won only two of their last six matches away from Ibrox in all competitions.

Defeat at Tynecastle would almost certainly leave the title race between Hearts and Celtic and the Jambos can rise to the occasion once more to move one step closer to their first championship since 1960.

Hearts vs Rangers Bet Builder

Claudio Braga over 0.5 shots on target

Youssef Chermiti over 1.5 shots on target

Nicolas Raskin to be shown a card

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Key stats for Hearts vs Rangers

♦ Hearts have won their last five home fixtures

♦ The hosts have lost only one of their last seven matches

♦ No team has earned more points at home than Hearts this season (43 from 17 games)

♦ Rangers have the best away record in the Scottish Premiership (31 points from 16 games)

♦ The Gers are unbeaten in their last five away games

Hearts vs Rangers betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Hearts vs Rangers. Here are the latest odds for Monday's crunch Scottish Premiership clash:

Market Odds Hearts 17-10 Rangers 29-20 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Hearts vs Rangers team news and predicted line-ups

Hearts

Craig Gordon, Tomas Magnusson, Oisin McEntee, Calem Nieuwenhof, Eduardo Ageu, Finlay Pollock and Cameron Devlin are all in a race against time to prove their fitness.

Predicted line-up (3-4-1-2): Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay; Spittal, Baningime, Leonard, Kingsley; Kyziridis; Shankland, Braga

Subs: Fulton, Kerjota, McCart, Chesnokov, Altena, Kabore, Kent.

Rangers

Tuur Rommens, Bailey Rice and Ryan Naderi are expected to miss out through injury.

Predicted line-up (4-2-2-2): Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma; Raskin, Chukwuani; Gassama, Aasgaard, Moore; Chermiti.

Subs: Kelly, Miovski, Sterling, Souttar, Aarons, Barron, Antman.

Get more top tips from the Racing Post Sport team:

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Football accumulator tips for Monday, May 4

FAQs

When is Hearts vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership?

Hearts vs Rangers takes place on Monday, May 4 and kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

Where is Hearts vs Rangers being played?

The venue for the game is Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh.

Where can I watch Hearts vs Rangers ?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Hearts vs Rangers ?

Hearts are 17-10 to win, Rangers are a 29-20 chance and the draw is 13-5 with bet365.

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