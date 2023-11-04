Hearts v Rangers predictions, betting odds and tips: Jambos can trouble Gers in semi-final
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Hearts v Rangers in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday
Where to watch Hearts v Rangers
Viaplay Sports 1, 3pm Sunday
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 19-20 bet365
Hearts v Rangers odds
Hearts 6-1
Rangers 1-2
Draw 7-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Hearts v Rangers predictions
Rangers have steadied the ship following Philippe Clement’s appointment as manager, but Hearts can provide them with a tough test in their League Cup semi-final clash at Hampden Park on Sunday.
The Gers have won all four of their domestic games under Belgian Clement, but they needed two injury-time goals to defeat the Jambos 2-1 in their Premiership meeting at Ibrox last weekend.
Steven Naismith’s side should be galvanised by that performance and Hearts boosted their confidence with a 1-0 win over Livingston in midweek.
Rangers have conceded six goals in 11 Premiership matches this season, but this could be an open game with both teams finding the net.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
