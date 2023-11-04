Hearts v Rangers predictions, betting odds and tips: Jambos can trouble Gers in semi-final

Where to watch Hearts v Rangers

Viaplay Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Both teams to score

1pt 19-20 bet365

Hearts v Rangers odds

Hearts 6-1

Rangers 1-2

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Hearts v Rangers predictions

Rangers have steadied the ship following Philippe Clement’s appointment as manager, but Hearts can provide them with a tough test in their League Cup semi-final clash at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Gers have won all four of their domestic games under Belgian Clement, but they needed two injury-time goals to defeat the Jambos 2-1 in their Premiership meeting at Ibrox last weekend.

Steven Naismith’s side should be galvanised by that performance and Hearts boosted their confidence with a 1-0 win over Livingston in midweek.

Rangers have conceded six goals in 11 Premiership matches this season, but this could be an open game with both teams finding the net.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.