Football tips

Hearts v Rangers predictions, betting odds and tips: Jambos can trouble Gers in semi-final

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Hearts v Rangers in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday

Rangers manager Philippe Clement
Rangers manager Philippe ClementCredit: Jean Catuffe

Where to watch Hearts v Rangers

Viaplay Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Both teams to score
1pt 19-20 bet365

Hearts v Rangers odds

Hearts 6-1
Rangers 1-2
Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Hearts v Rangers predictions

Rangers have steadied the ship following Philippe Clement’s appointment as manager, but Hearts can provide them with a tough test in their League Cup semi-final clash at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Gers have won all four of their domestic games under Belgian Clement, but they needed two injury-time goals to defeat the Jambos 2-1 in their Premiership meeting at Ibrox last weekend.

Steven Naismith’s side should be galvanised by that performance and Hearts boosted their confidence with a 1-0 win over Livingston in midweek.

Rangers have conceded six goals in 11 Premiership matches this season, but this could be an open game with both teams finding the net.

Published on 4 November 2023inFootball tips

Last updated 16:10, 4 November 2023

