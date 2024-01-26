Grab £50 in free bets for QPR v Huddersfield Town from Paddy Power: EFL Championship football betting offer

Many eyes will be on the FA Cup this weekend but there's still some league action to get stuck into this weekend, including a huge match at the bottom of the Championship table between QPR and Huddersfield Town.

To get you up for a big relegation six-pointer Paddy Power are offering a £50 free football bet on Championship matches for you to use on bet builders.

Grab your £50 Paddy Power football free bet bonus here .

Grab a £50 Paddy Power Football Free Bet on Championship matches including QPR v Huddersfield

Previously, we mentioned that Paddy Power is offering a £50 free bet for Championsip matches to use on bet builders.

Now, you can follow these straightforward steps outlined below to claim your £50 free bet and use it on QPR v Huddersfield. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and cli ck the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £50 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power QPR v Huddersfield betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.