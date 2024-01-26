Grab £50 in free bets for QPR v Huddersfield Town from Paddy Power: EFL Championship football betting offer
Many eyes will be on the FA Cup this weekend but there's still some league action to get stuck into this weekend, including a huge match at the bottom of the Championship table between QPR and Huddersfield Town.
To get you up for a big relegation six-pointer Paddy Power are offering a £50 free football bet on Championship matches for you to use on bet builders.
Grab your £50 Paddy Power football free bet bonus here.
Previously, we mentioned that Paddy Power is offering a £50 free bet for Championsip matches to use on bet builders.
Now, you can follow these straightforward steps outlined below to claim your £50 free bet and use it on QPR v Huddersfield. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater
- You will be rewarded with £50 of free bet tokens added to your balance
Paddy Power QPR v Huddersfield betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify
- Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days
- SMS verification required
- Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded.
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
