Gibraltar v Ireland predictions, betting odds and Euro 2024 qualifying tips: Ireland can keep alive slim hopes

Where to watch Gibraltar v Ireland

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm Monday

Best bet

Ireland to win both halves

1pt 3-4 BoyleSports



Team A v Team B odds

Gibraltar 55-1

Ireland 1-14

Draw 14-1

Gibraltar v Ireland team news

Gibraltar

Julio Ribas has no new injury concerns and should field the strongest XI available

Ireland

Stephen Kenny is without Aaron Connolly and Sammie Szmodics, who have both left the squad. After Thursday’s disappointing display against Greece, Kenny may hand opportunities to some fringe players, including Adam Idah, Mark Sykes and Mikey Johnston.

Gibraltar v Ireland predictions

Only pride will be at stake on Monday when Gibraltar take on Ireland in Portugal at the Estadio Algarve.

Gibraltar's ability to qualify ended many months ago and they are winless from their first five matches, conceding 17 goals in the process.

Stephen Kenny's side were beaten 2-0 by Greece last time out, a result which means they are also unable to qualify automatically for next summer's tournament in Germany.

Gibraltar took a break from their qualifying campaign last week to face Wales at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground in a friendly, but they were thumped 4-0 after another disappointing display.

Julio Ribas' team have lost seven games in a row and have failed to get on the scoresheet in any of those matches.

Defeats to Greece, France and the Netherlands during that time come as no surprise, but their 3-0 loss to Ireland shows the gulf in class between the two sides.

Kenny is fighting for his job after another failed qualifying campaign, but while automatic qualification is not possible, Ireland do have the slightest chance of securing a playoff spot.

To do so they will have to win both of their final matches to finish third, but one of those is against the Netherlands, who beat Kenny's troops 2-1 in Dublin in September.

Ireland have lost five of their six Group B matches, but they have already proved too much for these opponents and, with Monday's game at a neutral venue, Gibraltar may struggle to gain a foothold.

Kenny has conceded that he is facing a losing battle to persuade Ireland's fans that he is the best man for the job, so he will send his team out to prove a point, and they should have no issues seeing off lesser opposition.

Key stat

Gibraltar have failed to score in seven consecutive matches

