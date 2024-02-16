Get 30/1 odds for a goal to be scored for the Manchester City v Chelsea match this weekend

If you want to get the most out of this Saturday's game between Manchester City v Chelsea in the Premier League, we have fantastic news for you – Betfair have a betting offer featuring a massive 30/1 payout if 1 or more goals are scored in the big-6 clash this weekend. All you have to do is follow the steps below to sign up and grab your offer.

Already have an account with Betfair? Not an issue. We have three other bookmaker offers here that you can get your hands on for the upcoming Premier League clash:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

£30 in free bets SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

£30 in free bets Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

Manchester City v Chelsea betting offer: 30/1 for a goal to be scored in this Sunday's Premier League match

Manchester City and Chelsea face off in another classic Premier League clash that promises goals. City are on a rampant winning streak at the moment, which continued when they beat Copenhagen 3-1 in the Champions League earlier in the week, and will be keen to press home their claims of winning the league again. Chelsea have bounced back with successive wins, including against Crystal Palace on Monday night, but have endured another miserable season and face a powerful City team headed by Erling Haaland. Expect Haaland to bag goals and both teams to score.

​Get a 30/1 payout when you stake just £1 on Manchester City v Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend. All you have to do to claim this fantastic betting offer is sign up for Betfair and follow the instructions in this article.

How to claim your Manchester City v Chelsea betting offer ahead of this week's Premier League clash

Signing up with Betfair is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfair and grab your Manchester City v Tottenham free bets. The good news is that you can use the offer to place on any of the Premier League clashes this week.Claiming this 30/1 special offer could not be simpler – just click on this link and follow the instructions.

There are some key conditions that have to be met. You must be a new customer and only your first single or each-way bet will count towards the offer and it will have to be at odds of evens or greater.

Free bet stakes will not be included in returns and the free bets will be credited as three £10 bet tokens which are non-refundable. The free bets will expire after 30 days.

Betfair 30/1 Manchester City v Chelsea betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Manchester City v Chelsea 30/1 betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

Full details of the terms and conditions are available by clicking on this link

Premier League Saturday schedule + where to spend your Manchester City v Chelsea free bets

The Premier League always offers some highly competitive matches. The good news is once you've claimed your Manchester City v Chelsea free bets, you're free to spend your winnings on the rest of the week's major matches, as free bets are valid for 7 days. Here's the full schedule of matches on Saturday:

Saturday, February 17

12.30pm - Brentford v Liverpool

3pm - Burnley v Arsenal

3pm - Fulham v Aston Villa

3pm - Newcastle v Bournemouth

3pm - Nottingham Forest v West Ham

3pm - Tottenham v Wolves

5.30pm - Manchester City v Chelsea

Why bet on the Premier League with Betfair

​Betfair provides some of the best betting odds on the Premier League every year and offers one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the weekly fixtures.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Click here to sign up for a Betfair account and see for yourself

To discover more Champions League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.