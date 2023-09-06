France v Ireland predictions, betting odds and tips: Les Bleus can rack up a fifth straight success

Where to watch France v Ireland

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Thursday

Best bet

France win to nil

1pt 4-5 bet365

France v Ireland odds

France 2-9

Ireland 16-1

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

France v Ireland team news

France

Ibrahima Konate has withdrawn from the squad but left back Lucas Hernandez returns after fully recovering from a serious knee injury.

Ireland

Evan Ferguson joins Mikey Johnston, Michael Obafemi and Seamus Coleman on the sidelines. John Egan will have to be assessed and Matt Doherty is suspended.

France v Ireland predictions

France have responded to the heartbreak of their penalty shootout loss in the World Cup final with four successive wins in Euro 2024 qualifying and their serene progress can continue with a victory and a clean sheet against Ireland at the Parc des Princes.

Qualification already looks like a tall order for Ireland, who are third in Group B having sustained losses at home to France and away to Greece.

Finishing in the top two remains possible but Ireland need to make swift progress and their September fixtures - away to France and at home to the Netherlands - look even tougher without Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, who suffered a knee injury while scoring a hat-trick in his club's 3-1 success at home to Newcastle.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny also has a problem in the right wingback position with Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty unavailable, and he may decide to hand a baptism of fire to uncapped 21-year-old Festy Ebosele.

A promising career could be in store for Udinese's Ebosele, who offers plenty of attacking thrust, but a steep learning curve awaits at international level and he is sure to have his hands full against French megastar Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to operate in his usual left-sided berth.

Mbappe tops the Group B scoring charts with four goals and has bounced back from an unsettling summer at Paris St-Germain by scoring five times in three league appearances.

He is the obvious ace in the French pack but there are very few weakness to Didier Deschamps' side, who are 5-1 joint favourites alongside England in the Euro 2024 outright betting.

Les Bleus have kept clean sheets in each of their four qualifiers, including a 1-0 success in Dublin, where they prevailed thanks to a second-half goal from Benjamin Pavard.

There were moments at the World Cup when the French defence looked vulnerable, but Ireland may lack the quality to pose serious questions.

With Ferguson out of the equation, Kenny must decide between Championship trio Will Keane, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly to lead the Irish attack.

All three are decent players in the second tier but they are out of their depth against elite international sides and may struggle to have a say in preventing France from keeping a fifth successive clean sheet.

Key stat

France have registered victories and clean sheets in each of their four Group B matches.

Probable teams

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Subs: Areola, Pavard, L Hernandez, Disasi, Camavinga, Y Fofana, Dembele, Thuram, Kolo Muani

Ireland (3-5-2): Bazunu; O'Shea, Egan, Collins; Ebosele, Cullen, Molumby, Browne, Manning; Ogbene, Keane.

Subs: Kelleher, McClean, Duffy, Lenihan, Hendrick, Knight, Smallbone, Connolly, Idah.

