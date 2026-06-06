Football Bet Of The Day: Tom Hill has a 21-20 selection from Sunday's international friendlies

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Tom Hill has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly between Greece and Italy.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, June 7

Greece

Greece vs Italy

International friendly, 8pm

Greece and Italy have a point to prove as they try to wipe the slate clean and end the 2025-26 season on a high in Sunday's international friendly in Crete.

Italy once again fell short in a World Cup playoff, having finished second to Norway in qualifying Group I.

The Azzurri still won six of their eight qualifiers, but Greece only managed seven points from six outings in Group C.

However, interim Italy boss Silvio Baldini has overseen an overhaul of the Italy squad. They beat Luxembourg 1-0 last time out, but only four of their squad had worn the blue shirt before.

Greece coach Ivan Jovanovic is under pressure to keep his job and selected his strongest line-up for Thursday's 2-2 draw with Sweden. The hosts have won four in six on home soil and should put their experience to good use against their young opponents.

Odds: 21-20 with Hills, Paddy Power

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