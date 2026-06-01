Football Bet Of The Day: Phil Agius has an 11-4 selection from Monday's international action

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Phil Agius has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international match between Norway and Sweden.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, June 1

Norway to win & both teams to score

Norway vs Sweden

International, 6pm

The calendar turning over from May to June sparks the real start of international football season and the proper build-up to the 2026 World Cup. Monday's action includes games featuring World Cup qualifiers in Europe, North America and South America and plenty of eyes will be on the clash between Norway and playoff qualifiers Sweden in Oslo.

The Norwegians have a formidable home record with nine wins in an unbeaten 12-game run in front of their own fans and they can add another success in what might be a lively contest against an improving Swedish squad.

Sweden finished last in Uefa Group B, losing four games and drawing two, but their Nations League performance earned them a second chance through the playoffs and they grasped it with both hands, beating Ukraine and Poland.

Norway's smooth group progress and the goalpower of Erling Haaland should give them the upper hand. But both teams have scored in each of their last five meetings, including a 3-2 Norway win in their most recent clash, so it's worth taking the Swedes to bag a consolation now they have rediscovered their form in front of goal.

Odds: 11-4 with bet365, Hills

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