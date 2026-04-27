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Football Bet Of The Day: Phil Agius has a 4-5 selection from Serie A
Our best bet for Monday, April 27 comes from the Serie fixture between Cagliari and Atalanta
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Phil Agius has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Serie A fixture between Cagliari and Atalanta.
Football Bet of the Day for Monday, April 27
Atalanta
Cagliari vs Atalanta
Serie A, 5.30pm
Atalanta appear to be making seventh place their own in Serie A as they are seven points behind sixth-placed Roma and six ahead of eighth-place Bologna with only five games to play.
They have not been in the best form over the last six weeks, but they should bring a three-match winless run to an end when they visit struggling Cagliari on Monday.
The home side have lost five of their last six games, with their only recent success being a 1-0 win over Cremonese, who are one of the four teams below them in the standings.
Atalanta's last three defeats have been to Bayern Munich in both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie and to Juventus in the league and they have been solid in their recent league away games, drawing 1-1 at leaders Inter, winning 3-0 at Lecce and drawing 1-1 at Roma.
This should be a simpler challenge and they can complete a double after beating Cagliari 2-1 in Bergamo in December.
Odds: 4-5 with Coral and Ladbrokes
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