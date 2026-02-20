Football Bet Of The Day: Joe Casey has an even-money selection from the Premier League

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Saturday's Football Bet of the Day

Bournemouth draw no bet

West Ham vs Bournemouth

Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday 5.30pm

West Ham may have improved recently but they remain in the Premier League relegation zone and things could get worse for them as they host Bournemouth today. The Cherries have been in fine form themselves, no team has won more Premier League games in 2026, and they have had 11 days off since their 2-1 win over Everton while West Ham were slogging out an extra-time win over Burton in the FA Cup last weekend.

That extra rest could be crucial for Andoni Iraola's team given the relentless nature of the schedule and they may simply have too much for a Hammers side which is badly lacking in quality. No team in the top flight have dropped more points from losing positions than the hosts' tally of 20 and they look vulnerable once again.

The last five head-to-heads have all finished as stalemates and Bournemouth have at times been guilty of sharing the spoils too often, but a draw no bet investment in the Cherries looks a sweet one.

Odds: Evs general

