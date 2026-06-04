Football Bet Of The Day: Joe Casey has an 8-5 selection from Northern Ireland vs Guinea

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Joe Casey has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the friendly fixture between Northern Ireland and Guinea.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, June 4

Under 1.5 goals

Northern Ireland vs Guinea

International friendly, BBC Two Northern Ireland, 5pm

Goals have long been an issue with this Northern Ireland side, who scored just seven in six World Cup qualifiers, and only two of their squad for this clash have scored more than a pair of international goals.

They face a Guinea team who are solid at the back and this friendly could have a very low-key feel in the Spanish heat.

Three of Northern Ireland's last five games have produced just a single goal and this match in Cadiz could follow a similar pattern.

Odds: 8-5 with Coral, Hills

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