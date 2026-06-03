Football Bet Of The Day: Joe Casey has a 9-4 selection for Netherlands vs Algeria

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Joe Casey has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly fixture between the Netherlands and Algeria.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, June 3

Netherlands to win and both teams to score

Netherlands vs Algeria

International friendly, Amazon Prime PPV, 7.45pm

Netherlands and Algeria face off in Rotterdam for their penultimate World Cup warm-up match and the hosts could be too strong for Vladimir Petkovic's men.

The Oranje are unbeaten at home since October 2023 when they fell short against France, winning ten and drawing four of their 14 games in their own backyard since then.

Algeria are in decent nick themselves, losing just one of their last 17 games in 90 minutes, although those have come against a lower standard of opposition than this.

Both teams have scored in three of the Dutch's last four matches, though, and they might not be able to shut out these opponents either.

Despite that, the class of Ronald Koeman's side could tell eventually and they are fancied to win a decent tune-up in which both teams find the net.

Odds: 9-4 with bet365

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