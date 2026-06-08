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Football Bet Of The Day: Joe Casey has a 4-5 selection from France vs Northern Ireland
Our best bet for Monday, June 8 comes from the international friendly between France and Northern Ireland
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Joe Casey has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly between France and Northern Ireland.
Football Bet of the Day for Monday June 8
France win to nil
France vs Northern Ireland
International friendly, BBC Three, BBC Two Northern Ireland & BBC iPlayer, 8.10pm
France play their final warm-up match for the World Cup against Northern Ireland in Lille before jetting out to the USA and Michael O'Neill's team unlikely to pose any major challenges to Les Bleus.
The visitors missed out on qualification after losing 2-0 to Italy in the playoffs and could suffer a similar fate in this clash.
Goals have long been an issue for this Northern Ireland side. They scored only seven times in six qualifiers and their last three defeats have all seen them fail to find the net.
France have shipped in their last four games but they have been up against significantly higher level of opposition than Northern Ireland and Didier Deschamps' team are fancied to sign off their preparations with a win to nil.
Odds: 4-5 with William Hill
Read more football predictions:
England reaction: 'Tuchel must prioritise World Cup starting line-up in final warm-up fixture with Costa Rica'
Got, got, need: How late allegiance switches could have a big impact at the World Cup
80-page World Cup pullout free with Tuesday's Racing Post
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