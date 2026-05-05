Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has an even-money tip for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied day's coupon and his best bet comes from the Champions League fixture between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, May 5

Bukayo Saka to score or assist

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

Champions League, 8pm

While a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid and 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League were highlights, the best part of Arsenal's excellent week was probably the fact that Bukayo Saka was able to start a game for the first time since March.

The England international has been eased back following an Achilles injury and was taken off at half-time on Saturday in a pre-planned move.

However, 45 minutes was still enough for him to score one goal and set up another, proving just how important Saka will be to Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League and Champions League this term.

Saka resting for the second half can only be a good thing before their semi-final second leg against Atletico and he should be ready to steal the show again.

Arsenal's star man has endured a tricky season in spells but he proved against Fulham that class is permanent and when considering his delivery and the Gunners' proficiency from set-pieces, an even-money price for him to score or assist seems generous.

Odds: Evs with Paddy Power

Get more top tips from the Racing Post Sport team:

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Bet Builder: Aaron Ashley has a 17-2 treble for Tuesday's Champions League showdown

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 5: Back our acca at 13-1

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