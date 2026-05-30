Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has an 11-10 selection for PSG vs Arsenal in the Champions League final

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Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the Champions League final form and found a standout selection for PSG vs Arsenal which pays out at 11-10.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, May 30

Arsenal to receive the most cards

PSG vs Arsenal

Champions League, 5pm

A first-half red card for Jens Lehmann cost Arsenal dearly in their last Champions League final and there is a chance that ill-discipline causes them issues on their return to Europe's biggest stage.

The Gunners will likely surrender possession to their opponents, holders Paris Saint-Germain, and while they may find joy on the counter-attack through that approach, the Parisians' twinkle-toed superstars are likely to draw plenty of fouls.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Vitinha are just a few of the many excellent dribblers in the PSG squad and Mikel Arteta's physical approach could result in a number of cautions for Arsenal.

Despite playing two fewer games, the Gunners have picked up six more cards in this season's Champions League than Luis Enrique's side, who had fewer cards than Inter when routing the Nerazzurri in last year's final.

Arsenal were shown two more cards than Manchester City in March's EFL Cup final and PSG, who play in a similar fashion to the Citizens, should cause the Gunners the same sort of problems.

Odds: 11-10 with Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Read more Champions League predictions:

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal: Wing wizard Kvaratskhelia could light up Champions League final

PSG vs Arsenal Bet Builder: James Milton has a 7-1 treble for Saturday's Champions League final

Champions League Jury: Five of our football experts have their say on PSG vs Arsenal

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