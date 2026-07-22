Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has an 11-10 Champions League qualifying selection

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Wednesday's Champions League qualifying coupon and his best bet comes from the fixture between Omonia and Kairat Almaty.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, July 22

Over 2.5 goals

Omonia vs Kairat Almaty

Champions League qualifying, 6pm

Cypriot champions Omonia are favourites to win their opening Champions League qualifier but it would take a brave punter to take on Kairat Almaty, who put in masterclasses in frustrating forwards when knocking out Slovan Bratislava and Celtic on their way to making last season's league phase.

As expected, the Kazakh outfit went on to struggle in the main tournament, picking up only one point from eight games. However, that experience will prove invaluable in this latest qualifying campaign and they are unlikely to go down lightly in Nicosia.

The game will be Omonia's first competitive fixture of the campaign, so rustiness can be expected. That said, Henning Berg's side are unbeaten in 17 matches and, having scored at least two goals in 14 of those games, they should have enough to play their part in a thriller.

Kairat have flexed their attacking muscles by winning seven consecutive games, scoring an impressive 22 times, and it would be no surprise to see over 2.5 goals land for the seventh time in eight outings for Almaty.

Odds: 11-10 with Betfair, Paddy Power

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