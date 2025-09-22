Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a strong Serie A selection for today's best bet

Racing Post Sport's Football Bet of the Day sees one member of our top tipping team offering their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied tonight's coupon and his best bet comes from the fixture between Napoli and Pisa in Serie A.

Today's Football Bet of the Day

Napoli win to nil

Napoli vs Pisa

Serie A, 7.45pm

Unsurprisingly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s 21st-minute red card proved costly for Napoli in their Champions League opener against Manchester City.

The Italian champions were forced to withdraw former City star Kevin De Bruyne in the first half and ultimately fell to a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad.

Napoli are going great guns in their Serie A title defence, however, winning their first three games and conceding just one goal, and the champions should have no issues in bouncing back when hosting lowly Pisa.

The struggling visitors have picked up just one point since gaining promotion and, having scored just one goal in their three games, it is hard to see them finding much joy in Naples.

Napoli have embodied a typical Antonio Conte side of late, keeping a clean sheet in eight of their last ten Serie A games, and another shutout victory is on the cards at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Odds: 17-20 with Hills

