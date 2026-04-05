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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith, who had an 11-1 bet builder win on last week's Assist show , has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the League One fixture between AFC Wimbledon and Luton.

Monday's Football Bet of the Day

Luton to win

AFC Wimbledon vs Luton

League One, 3pm

Only leaders Lincoln (13) have taken more points from their last five League One matches than Luton and the Hatters' timely rise up the standings can continue when they make the short trip south to Wimbledon on Easter Monday.

Jack Wilshere's ideas seem to finally be getting through to a talented squad and the Hatters played some excellent stuff when beating Peterborough 2-1 on Friday.

That victory, their third in four outings, has seen them move to within four points of the playoff places and their promotion push is unlikely to be dented at Plough Lane.

While the Hatters are flying, Wimbledon's form is trending in the opposite direction. The Dons have lost four of their last five games, winning none, and they lack the quality that Wilshere's visitors possess.

Luton may have one eye on Sunday's EFL Trophy final but an immediate return to the Championship remains the priority and they can pick up another important three points with minimal fuss.

Odds: 6-5 with Coral, Ladbrokes

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Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 6-5 selection from League One

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