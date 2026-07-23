Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 5-4 Europa League qualifying selection

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Europa League qualifying fixture between Besiktas and Midtjylland.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, July 23

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

Besiktas vs Midtjylland

Europa League, 7pm

For a club of their size, Besiktas have always tended to underperform in Europe. It is no surprise, therefore, that they have brought in a manager who knows how to progress through a Uefa competition, Vincenzo Italiano.

The Italian guided Fiorentina to back-to-back Conference League finals in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns and having also won the Coppa Italia with Bologna a year later, he could be the man to take Besiktas far in the Europa League.

Orkun Kokcu and Hyeon-Gyu Oh are the stars of a talented frontline and they have the firepower to mark Italiano’s first game with a strong attacking performance.

Keeping things tight at the other end may prove a bit tougher, though, as their opening qualifier comes against a Midtjylland side whose recent European exploits mean they will be unbothered by the cauldron-like Rams Park atmosphere.

The Danish side reached the Europa League round of 16 last term and six wins from eight league-phase matches shows they know how to perform on the continental stage.

There is loads of talent in each squad, and it would be no surprise to see both teams to score and over 2.5 goals land as a winning bet for the third Besiktas game in a row.

Odds: 5-4 with Coral, Ladbrokes

Read more football predictions:

Europa League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Midtjylland may play their part in invigorating Istanbul battle

Conference League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Motherwell and Hibs heading for winning starts

Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 23: Back our acca at 7-1

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