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Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 29-20 selection from the League of Ireland
Our best bet for Saturday, July 25 comes from the League of Ireland Premier Division fixture between Sligo Rovers and Drogheda. Read on for our preview of that fixture.
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the League of Ireland Premier Division fixture between Sligo Rovers and Drogheda.
Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, July 25
Drogheda to win
Sligo Rovers vs Drogheda
League of Ireland Premier Division, 7.45pm
Irish Premier Division basement boys Sligo gained a morale-boosting win over amateur outfit Janesboro in the cup last Saturday, but even that 4-0 rout is unlikely to be enough to turn their league fortunes around.
Rovers have gone six league matches without a win, a run that includes five defeats, and Drogheda look set to come out on top at the Showgrounds.
The Drogs are only five points above their hosts but a 2-1 comeback victory at fourth-placed Dundalk showed there is still life in a team who finished sixth last year, ten points clear of Sligo in seventh.
Sligo were beaten 1-0 in the reverse fixture and were lucky to avoid a hammering – they lost the expected-goals (xG) battle 2.47-0.68 on that occasion. Drogheda's quality should show again.
Odds: 29-20 with Hills
Read more football predictions:
Football accumulator tips for Saturday, July 25: Back our acca at 13-1
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