Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 17-10 selection for USA's friendly against Senegal

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied today's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly between USA and Senegal.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, May 31

Senegal to win

USA vs Senegal

International friendly, 8.30pm

World Cup fever is growing in the United States as the co-hosts look to make the most of home advantage this summer.

However, expectations may be tempered after today's friendly against a strong Senegal side.

The USA have some excellent players but they are still a long way off elite level, as shown by 5-2 and 2-0 defeats to Belgium and Portugal in their March and April fixtures.

Those results should cause concern ahead of this evening's Charlotte clash with Senegal, as Pape Thiaw has transformed the Lions of Teranga into an excellent side.

Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year before being stripped of their crown and seeing it handed to Morocco.

The African powerhouse have lost just two of their 23 games under Thiaw and a win over USA is likely.

Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye form a dangerous attack which should pose a shaky USA defence plenty of problems in Charlotte.

Odds: 17-10 general

Read more football predictions:

Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 31: Back our acca at 10-1

Sunday's international friendly predictions, betting odds and tips: Senegal set for Charlotte success

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