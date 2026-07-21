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Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 11-10 Champions League qualifying selection
Our best bet for Tuesday, July 21 comes from the Champions League qualifying fixture between Ararat-Armenia and Irish challengers Shamrock Rovers
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Tuesday's Champions League qualifying coupon and his best bet comes from the intriguing fixture between Ararat-Armenia and Shamrock Rovers.
Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, July 21
Shamrock Rovers draw no bet
Ararat-Armenia vs Shamrock Rovers
Champions League qualifying, 5pm
After finishing sixth-bottom in last season’s Conference League, Shamrock Rovers will be hoping for a more memorable European journey this term and the early signs are they might just do that.
The first sign was not positive, strangely, as they were beaten 2-0 by Floriana of Malta in the first leg of their opening Champions League qualifying tie.
However, the nature of their revenge, a 5-1 rout in Dublin, suggests there is real quality and fight in the side, at least enough to trouble minnows Ararat-Armenia.
Seven points clear at the top of the Irish Premier Division, Rovers can focus their energy on enjoying a decent European campaign and that spells trouble for their hosts, who rode their luck in the previous round.
Ararat-Armenia beat ten-man Riga 2-0 in the first leg of their opening qualifier and scored with two of their three shots on target to set up the tie with Rovers.
Riga racked up 13 shots on target over those two matches and, following their five-star show against Floriana, it is hard to see Stephen Bradley’s Rovers being quite so forgiving.
Odds: 11-10 with bet365
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Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism
World Cup betting review: France gamble goes astray and Argentina cause in-play carnage
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