Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:45 NottinghamHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:45 NottinghamHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football

Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 11-10 Champions League qualifying selection

Our best bet for Tuesday, July 21 comes from the Champions League qualifying fixture between Ararat-Armenia and Irish challengers Shamrock Rovers

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Tuesday's Champions League qualifying coupon and his best bet comes from the intriguing fixture between Ararat-Armenia and Shamrock Rovers.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, July 21

Shamrock Rovers draw no bet

Ararat-Armenia vs Shamrock Rovers
Champions League qualifying, 5pm

After finishing sixth-bottom in last season’s Conference League, Shamrock Rovers will be hoping for a more memorable European journey this term and the early signs are they might just do that. 

The first sign was not positive, strangely, as they were beaten 2-0 by Floriana of Malta in the first leg of their opening Champions League qualifying tie. 

However, the nature of their revenge, a 5-1 rout in Dublin, suggests there is real quality and fight in the side, at least enough to trouble minnows Ararat-Armenia. 

Seven points clear at the top of the Irish Premier Division, Rovers can focus their energy on enjoying a decent European campaign and that spells trouble for their hosts, who rode their luck in the previous round. 

Ararat-Armenia beat ten-man Riga 2-0 in the first leg of their opening qualifier and scored with two of their three shots on target to set up the tie with Rovers. 

Riga racked up 13 shots on target over those two matches and, following their five-star show against Floriana, it is hard to see Stephen Bradley’s Rovers being quite so forgiving.   

Odds: 11-10 with bet365

Read more from our football experts:

Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism

World Cup betting review: France gamble goes astray and Argentina cause in-play carnage

Mark Langdon: The best and worst of the World Cup – Messi magic, Murphy's cat and one sickening 'Siuuuu!'

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Racing Post

Published on inFootball

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inFootball
more inBetting offers
more inFootball
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes

Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes

icon
Betting offers
Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
icon
Betting offers
PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30
PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30
icon
Betting offers
Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
icon
Betting offers
Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
icon
Betting offers
France vs England betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for tonight's game
France vs England betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for tonight's game
icon
Betting offers