Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 11-10 Champions League qualifying selection

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Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Tuesday's Champions League qualifying coupon and his best bet comes from the intriguing fixture between Ararat-Armenia and Shamrock Rovers.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, July 21

Shamrock Rovers draw no bet

Ararat-Armenia vs Shamrock Rovers

Champions League qualifying, 5pm

After finishing sixth-bottom in last season’s Conference League, Shamrock Rovers will be hoping for a more memorable European journey this term and the early signs are they might just do that.

The first sign was not positive, strangely, as they were beaten 2-0 by Floriana of Malta in the first leg of their opening Champions League qualifying tie.

However, the nature of their revenge, a 5-1 rout in Dublin, suggests there is real quality and fight in the side, at least enough to trouble minnows Ararat-Armenia.

Seven points clear at the top of the Irish Premier Division, Rovers can focus their energy on enjoying a decent European campaign and that spells trouble for their hosts, who rode their luck in the previous round.

Ararat-Armenia beat ten-man Riga 2-0 in the first leg of their opening qualifier and scored with two of their three shots on target to set up the tie with Rovers.

Riga racked up 13 shots on target over those two matches and, following their five-star show against Floriana, it is hard to see Stephen Bradley’s Rovers being quite so forgiving.

Odds: 11-10 with bet365

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