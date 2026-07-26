Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 10-11 selection from the Danish Superliga

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Danish Superliga fixture between Horsens and Nordsjaelland.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, July 26

Nordsjaelland to win

Horsens vs Nordsjaelland

Danish Superliga, 5pm

After three seasons in the second tier, Horsens are back in the Danish Superliga. However, a difficult opening game means their welcome party looks set to be spoiled.

While the Yellow Danger will be happy to simply survive on their top-flight return, opening opponents Nordsjaelland have their sights set on the title.

The Tigers finished third last season, but with champions Aarhus ending up 17 points clear of them there is clearly work to do if they are to seal top spot.

They should have less to do to beat Horsens, though, as any momentum gained from promotion will have been lost following consecutive defeats in their final three pre-season matches.

Combine that lack of confidence with the huge gulf in quality between them and a Nordsjaelland side who boast talent in Ghanaian starlets Prince Amoako Junior and Caleb Yirenkyi, and it becomes hard to look past an away victory.

Odds: 10-11 with Hills

Read more football predictions:

Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 26: Back our acca at 5-1

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