- More
Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 10-11 selection from the Danish Superliga
Our best bet for Sunday, July 26 comes from the Danish Superliga fixture between Horsens and Nordsjaelland.
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Danish Superliga fixture between Horsens and Nordsjaelland.
Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, July 26
Nordsjaelland to win
Horsens vs Nordsjaelland
Danish Superliga, 5pm
After three seasons in the second tier, Horsens are back in the Danish Superliga. However, a difficult opening game means their welcome party looks set to be spoiled.
While the Yellow Danger will be happy to simply survive on their top-flight return, opening opponents Nordsjaelland have their sights set on the title.
The Tigers finished third last season, but with champions Aarhus ending up 17 points clear of them there is clearly work to do if they are to seal top spot.
They should have less to do to beat Horsens, though, as any momentum gained from promotion will have been lost following consecutive defeats in their final three pre-season matches.
Combine that lack of confidence with the huge gulf in quality between them and a Nordsjaelland side who boast talent in Ghanaian starlets Prince Amoako Junior and Caleb Yirenkyi, and it becomes hard to look past an away victory.
Odds: 10-11 with Hills
Read more football predictions:
Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 26: Back our acca at 5-1
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFootball
Last updated
- Sunday Football Acca: St Mirren can help land four-timer
- Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith's best bet comes from the League of Ireland
- Football Acca: Tom McGarry's Scottish League Cup fourfold pays out at 13-1
- 'He should get plenty of minutes and he will start the season on penalties' – Coral's Chris Wood has a 9-1 Premier League tip in our Expert Jury
- 'A thrilling talent who relished the big occasion at the World Cup' – James Milton rates seven of the biggest Premier League transfers
- Sunday Football Acca: St Mirren can help land four-timer
- Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith's best bet comes from the League of Ireland
- Football Acca: Tom McGarry's Scottish League Cup fourfold pays out at 13-1
- 'He should get plenty of minutes and he will start the season on penalties' – Coral's Chris Wood has a 9-1 Premier League tip in our Expert Jury
- 'A thrilling talent who relished the big occasion at the World Cup' – James Milton rates seven of the biggest Premier League transfers