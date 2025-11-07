Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has picked out a 23-20 bet from the Championship

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where a member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has analysed Friday's games and his best bet comes from the Championship clash between Watford and Bristol City.

Friday's Football Bet of the Day

Watford to win

Watford vs Bristol City

Championship, 8pm Friday

Watford are three points behind visitors Bristol City in the Championship table but Javi Gracia's men should be backed to close that gap in Friday's fixture at Vicarage Road.

Gracia returned last month for his second spell in charge of the Hornets and he has won his first two home matches, beating West Brom 2-1 and Middlesbrough 3-0.

The victory over highflying Boro was an eye-catching result and Watford followed up with a creditable 1-1 draw at Ipswich on Tuesday.

They have won five of their seven home games under Gracia and former boss Paulo Pezzolano and should take maximum points against Bristol City, who were thrashed 5-1 by Stoke in their last away fixture.

The Robins have won three times on the road this term but those victories came against the bottom three – Norwich, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday – and they suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn on Tuesday.

Odds: 23-20 with Coral, Hills and Paddy Power

