Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has an 8-5 selection from the Championship

Football tipster James Milton has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Championship fixture between Portsmouth and Blackburn.

Saturday's Football Bet of the Day

Blackburn to win

Portsmouth vs Blackburn

Championship, 3pm Saturday

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho expects "a little bit of nerves, a little bit of tension" from the home supporters at Fratton Park and visitors Blackburn look a tempting bet to take advantage on Saturday.

Pompey start the weekend in 22nd place, just two spots below Rovers, but the clubs have been in contrasting form.

Blackburn claimed three away wins over Leicester, Bristol City and Preston in November and Wrexham needed a 95th-minute equaliser to deny them a fourth straight road victory.

Rovers conceded another crucial injury-time goal in this month's 1-1 draw with in-form promotion contenders Ipswich and were leading Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 when last weekend's game at Ewood Park was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

They can take out their frustration on a Portsmouth side who have lost seven of their last nine league matches including defeats to nil against Sheffield United, Bristol City and Swansea in their last three.

Odds: 8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

