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Football

Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has an 8-5 selection for Friday's international fixtures

Our best bet for Friday, March 27 comes from the international friendly between Afcon holders Morocco and South American outfit Ecuador

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly between Morocco and Ecuador.

Friday's Football Bet of the Day

Under 1.5 goals

Morocco vs Ecuador
International friendly, 8.15pm

Ecuador delivered a masterclass in pragmatism during 2026 World Cup qualifying, finishing second to Argentina in the Conmebol standings despite scoring only 14 goals in 18 matches.

Four of those goals came in a home victory against ten-man Bolivia but Ecuador had an extraordinary defensive record in qualifying.

A rearguard featuring Arsenal's Piero Hincapie and Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho conceded just five times in 18 games and under 1.5 goals looks well worth a bet in Friday's friendly against Morocco.

Ecuador's October and November friendlies produced 1-1 draws with the USA and Mexico, a goalless stalemate with Canada – who had a player sent off in the sixth minute – and a 2-0 win over New Zealand.

Morocco beat Nigeria on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in January's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final and their acrimonious final defeat to Senegal ended 0-0 in 90 minutes.

Two of their last three friendly results were 1-0 wins over Bahrain and Mozambique and defences should dominate Friday's game at Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium.

Odds: 8-5 with Paddy Power

Read more football predictions:

England vs Uruguay predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder  

Football accumulator tips for Friday March 27: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365  

Friday's international football predictions, betting odds and tips: Back Dutch to end Norway's unbeaten run 

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Sports Betting Journalist

Published on inFootball

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