Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has an 11-8 selection from the Bundesliga

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Bundesliga fixture between Freiburg and RB Leipzig.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, May 16

RB Leipzig to win

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

Bundesliga, 2.30pm

RB Leipzig have secured Champions League qualification and they can sign off a successful Bundesliga campaign with victory at Freiburg.

On paper, Freiburg have more motivation than their visitors on the final day. They kick off Saturday's game in seventh place, on course for Conference League football, but they are just one point ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg.

However, Freiburg's priority is the Europa League final against Aston Villa and their last three league results were a 4-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund, a 1-1 home draw with lowly Wolfsburg and a 3-2 loss at Hamburg.

Their record against top-half opponents this season is dismal – one win in 15 games – while Leipzig are finishing the season in fine style, winning six of their last seven matches.

Odds: 11-8 with Coral and Ladbrokes

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