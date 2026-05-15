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Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has an 11-8 selection from the Bundesliga
Our best bet for Saturday, May 16 comes from the Bundesliga fixture between Freiburg and RB Leipzig
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster James Milton has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Bundesliga fixture between Freiburg and RB Leipzig.
Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, May 16
RB Leipzig to win
Freiburg vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga, 2.30pm
RB Leipzig have secured Champions League qualification and they can sign off a successful Bundesliga campaign with victory at Freiburg.
On paper, Freiburg have more motivation than their visitors on the final day. They kick off Saturday's game in seventh place, on course for Conference League football, but they are just one point ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg.
However, Freiburg's priority is the Europa League final against Aston Villa and their last three league results were a 4-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund, a 1-1 home draw with lowly Wolfsburg and a 3-2 loss at Hamburg.
Their record against top-half opponents this season is dismal – one win in 15 games – while Leipzig are finishing the season in fine style, winning six of their last seven matches.
Odds: 11-8 with Coral and Ladbrokes
Read more football predictions:
FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs Manchester City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Celtic vs Hearts predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 16: Back our acca at 15-1
Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 4-1 acca for Saturday's action
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