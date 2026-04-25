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Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has an 11-8 selection from the Bundesliga
Our best bet for Saturday, April 25 comes from the Bundesliga fixture between Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster James Milton has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Bundesliga fixture between Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, April 25
Over 3.5 goals
Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga, 2.30pm
Eintracht Frankfurt kept a rare Bundesliga clean sheet in their reverse fixture against Augsburg in December, when Ritsu Doan's second-half goal gave the hosts a 1-0 win.
Saturday's rematch between the clubs should be more lively as Eintracht's away matches in the league average 4.2 goals per game.
Last month they drew 0-0 at lowly St Pauli and beat bottom club Heidenheim 1-0 at home but their four subsequent matches all rewarded backers of over 2.5 goals and both teams to score.
Eintracht's 3-1 home defeat to RB Leipzig last weekend means that 16 of their 30 Bundesliga matches this term have featured over 3.5 goals.
That looks a good bet in Eintracht's mid-table clash with Augsburg, who won 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen last time out.
Their last two home results were a 5-2 defeat to Stuttgart and a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim in which all four goals came in the first 42 minutes.
Odds: 11-8 with Hills
Get football accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:
Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 25
Get our 7-1 both teams to score acca for Saturday
European football: Matthew Ireland has put together a 10-1 continental fourfold
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