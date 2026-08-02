Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has an 11-10 selection from the Allsvenskan

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Allsvenskan fixture between Halmstad and Sirius.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, August 3

Over 2.5 Sirius goals

Halmstad vs Sirius

Allsvenskan, 6pm

Halmstad are in serious trouble in the Allsvenskan, having picked up just seven points from 14 games, and they could find themselves in Sirius trouble on Monday.

It is top versus bottom in the Swedish top flight and runaway leaders Sirius look a great bet to score at least three goals against their struggling hosts.

Sirius have surged clear of their rivals in stunning style, winning 12 of their first 14 matches.

The only blots on their record were a 2-2 draw at highflying Hacken and a thrilling 4-4 draw with Mjallby in which Robbie Ure scored four times for the leaders.

The young striker, reportedly on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester City, has helped Sirius rack up an average of 2.86 goals per game this season.

Halmstad's only clean sheet came against fellow strugglers Orgryte in May and it is hard to see their hapless defence standing firm on Monday.

Odds: 11-10 with Paddy Power

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