Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 7-4 selection from the French Cup

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the French Cup semi-final between Strasbourg and Nice.

Wednesday's Football Bet of the Day

Strasbourg-Strasbourg double result

Strasbourg vs Nice

French Cup, 8pm

Nice have won only two of their 20 Ligue 1 matches since the start of November although they have been more successful in the French Cup.

Claude Puel's men benefited from a helpful draw on their way to the semi-finals but their run is likely to end at Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Nice edged past Ligue 2 sides St-Etienne and Montpellier at home in the cup and needed penalties to get past top-flight rivals Lorient and Nantes.

Strasbourg lost 3-0 to Rennes on Sunday but they had been unbeaten in their previous seven Ligue 1 matches including this month's 3-1 home win over Nice.

Goals from Martial Godo, Julio Enciso and Samir El Mourabet gave Strasbourg a 3-0 half-time lead in that game and they should take charge early on in the cup semi-final.

Strasbourg beat Ligue 1's bottom six clubs at home by an aggregate score of 15-2 this term and they should progress to the French Cup final in style.

Odds: 7-4 with BoyleSports

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