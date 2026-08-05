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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Europa League fixture between Ferencvaros and Gornik Zabrze.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, August 5

Ferencvaros-Ferencvaros double result

Ferencvaros vs Gornik Zabrze

Europa League, 7.15pm

Ferencvaros reached the Europa League last 16 under Robbie Keane last season and his successor Balazs Borbely has steered them through two qualifying ties this term.

The Hungarians opened the scoring in the eighth, 27th, 14th and 22nd minutes of their matches against Vojvodina and FC Twente and they should make another fast start on Wednesday.

Polish visitors Gornik Zabrze lost 2-1 on aggregate to Fenerbahce in Champions League qualifying, registering only one shot at goal in the away leg.

They trailed for almost an hour before coming back to beat Slask Wroclaw 2-1 in their first Ekstraklasa fixture of the campaign.

But another slow start would leave them in deep trouble against Ferencvaros, who are unbeaten in their last 12 home games in Europe.

Odds: 7-4 with BoyleSports

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Read more football predictions:

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 5: Back our acca at 5-1

Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 7-4 selection from the Europa League



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