Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 6-5 selection from La Liga

Monday's Football Bet of the Day

Over 2.5 goals

Mallorca vs Sevilla

La Liga, 8pm

La Liga's relegation battle is of epic proportions and at the start of the weekend just six points separated eighth-placed Real Sociedad from Mallorca in 18th.

Sevilla, who visit Mallorca on Monday night, are just three points above their hosts despite coming from behind to claim a vital 2-1 home victory over Athletic Bilbao last time out.

They also fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Elche in their last away game, although they were on the wrong end of a comeback in October's reverse fixture.

Leeds loanee Mateo Joseph scored two late goals to fire Mallorca to a 3-1 win in Andalusia and over 2.5 goals is a tempting bet when the survival rivals meet again.

There have been over 2.5 goals in nine of Sevilla's 12 matches against teams who began this round of fixtures in the bottom half of the table.

Mallorca lost 3-0 at Atletico Madrid on January 25 and their last four home results were a 2-2 draw with Osasuna, a 3-1 win over Elche, a 2-1 defeat to Girona and a 3-2 victory against Athletic Bilbao.

Vedat Muriqi scored a hat-trick against Athletic and the Kosovo striker can unsettle a Sevilla defence missing the suspended Nemanja Gudelj and Marcao.

Odds: 6-5 with bet365 and Paddy Power

