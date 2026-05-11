Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 5-6 selection from Serie A

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Serie A fixture between Napoli and Bologna.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, May 11

One or both teams not to score

Napoli vs Bologna

Serie A, 7.45pm

The end of Napoli's reign as Serie A champions was officially confirmed last weekend when Inter sealed the title with a 2-0 home win over Parma.

Napoli are still on course for Champions League qualification but they may struggle to turn on the style in Monday's home fixture against Bologna.

The mid-table visitors suffered a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa League quarter-finals, losing the second leg 4-0 at Villa Park.

They have failed to score in three subsequent Serie A games, going down 2-0 to Juventus and Roma before a 0-0 draw at home to lowly Cagliari.

Both teams have scored in only one of Napoli's last six matches and they had just one shot on target in a goalless stalemate at Como last time out.

Antonio Conte's men failed to test Lazio goalkeeper Edoardo Motta in last month's 2-0 home defeat and another cagey contest looks likely on Monday night.

Odds: 5-6 with Hills

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