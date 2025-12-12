Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 5-4 fancy from Ligue 1

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Ligue 1 fixture between Angers and Nantes.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Friday's Football Bet of the Day

Angers to win

Angers vs Nantes

Ligue 1, 7.45pm Friday

Angers were walloped 5-0 by Strasbourg in the first week of October but their Ligue 1 form since that mauling has been excellent.

They have won four of their subsequent eight games, also drawing with Champions League representatives Monaco and Marseille.

Angers' only recent setbacks were narrow defeats to highflying Lille and leaders Lens and they face far weaker opponents on Friday night.

Nantes are 17th in the table, level on points with bottom club Metz, and they have scored only five goals in seven away matches this term.

Midfielder Junior Mwanga, sent off in Nantes' 3-0 defeat at Lyon last month, is back from his ban but Angers look a good bet to continue their resurgence.

Odds: 5-4 bet365, Hills

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Read more:





Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.