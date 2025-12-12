Racing Post logo
Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 5-4 fancy from Ligue 1

Our best bet on Friday, December 12 comes from the Ligue 1 fixture between Angers and Nantes

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Ligue 1 fixture between Angers and Nantes.

Friday's Football Bet of the Day

Angers to win

Angers vs Nantes
Ligue 1, 7.45pm Friday

Angers were walloped 5-0 by Strasbourg in the first week of October but their Ligue 1 form since that mauling has been excellent.

They have won four of their subsequent eight games, also drawing with Champions League representatives Monaco and Marseille.

Angers' only recent setbacks were narrow defeats to highflying Lille and leaders Lens and they face far weaker opponents on Friday night.

Nantes are 17th in the table, level on points with bottom club Metz, and they have scored only five goals in seven away matches this term.

Midfielder Junior Mwanga, sent off in Nantes' 3-0 defeat at Lyon last month, is back from his ban but Angers look a good bet to continue their resurgence. 

Odds: 5-4 bet365, Hills

