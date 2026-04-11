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Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 4-5 selection from Serie A
Our best bet for Sunday, April 12 comes from the Serie A fixture between Bologna and Lecce
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster James Milton has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Serie A fixture between Bologna and Lecce.
Sunday's Football Bet of the Day
One or both teams not to score
Bologna vs Lecce
Serie A, 5pm
Bologna lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in an incident-packed Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday but their Serie A fixture against Lecce may be less dramatic.
Villa survived a couple of first-half scares as Bologna had an offside goal ruled out by VAR and hit the crossbar through Scotland international Lewis Ferguson.
Former Norwich forward Jon Rowe scored for the hosts in the 90th minute before Ollie Watkins restored Villa's two-goal advantage but Bologna will face a very different test on Sunday.
Visitors Lecce started the weekend in the final relegation spot and have lost five of their last six Serie A matches.
Both teams scored in only five of Lecce's 17 games against teams in the top ten and Bologna's defensive record points to another tight contest.
Three of their last four league wins were by a 1-0 scoreline and their last five Serie A results at home include defeats to nil against Milan, Parma and Lazio.
Odds: 4-5 with BoyleSports
Read more football predictions:
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: Defences set to dominate
Sunderland vs Tottenham: Spurs can salvage a point
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Forest must take a bolder approach
Chelsea vs Man City: Citizens should prove too sharp
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