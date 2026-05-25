Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 3-1 selection from the Bundesliga relegation playoff

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Bundesliga relegation playoff between Paderborn and Wolfsburg.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, May 25

Wolfsburg to win & both teams to score

Paderborn vs Wolfsburg

Bundesliga relegation playoff, 7.30pm

Wolfsburg's Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle and Jesper Lindstrom were members of the Denmark squad who lost to the Czech Republic on penalties in March's World Cup playoff final.

The Danes will be desperate to avoid more playoff pain on Monday night, when Wolfsburg are vying with Paderborn for a place in next season's Bundesliga.

Incumbents Wolfsburg were held to a goalless draw in the home leg of their relegation playoff tie against Paderborn, who finished third in 2.Bundesliga.

It was a more open game than the final score suggests and Paderborn's patchy defensive record at home offers plenty of hope to the visitors.

Backing Wolfsburg to win and both teams to score is an appealing bet at 3-1 given that Paderborn conceded an average of 1.59 goals per home fixture in the second division.

Six of Wolfsburg's seven league wins this season were by a 2-1 or a 3-1 scoreline and five of those victories came on the road.

Odds: 3-1 general

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