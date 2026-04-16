Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 29-20 selection from League Two

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the League Two fixture between Bromley and Cambridge.

Thursday's Football Bet of the Day

Cambridge to win

Bromley vs Cambridge

League Two, 8pm

League Two leaders Bromley can seal promotion with a victory on Thursday night but opponents Cambridge are worth backing to delay their hosts' celebrations.

Cambridge joined Bromley in the automatic-promotion places last weekend thanks to a resounding 4-0 home win over fourth-placed Notts County.

That was a huge boost to morale for Neil Harris's side, who were reduced to ten men in the 40th minute and look a good bet to spoil Bromley's unbeaten home record.

Bromley took charge of the League Two title race over the winter but have won only five of their last 13 matches – all by a 1-0 or 2-1 margin.

Their last three away trips ended in 2-1 defeats at Barrow and ten-man MK Dons as well as a 2-2 draw at Barnet, where youngster George Evans scored an injury-time equaliser for the leaders.

Bromley edged past struggling Shrewsbury 2-1 in their last home fixture but may be frustrated by Cambridge, who have the best defensive record in the division, conceding only 31 goals in 42 games.

Odds: 29-20 with Paddy Power

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