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Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 21-20 selection from Serie A
Our best bet for Saturday, May 9 comes from the Serie A fixture between Lazio and Inter
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster James Milton has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Serie A fixture between Lazio and Inter.
Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, May 9
Lazio or draw double chance
Lazio vs Inter
Serie A, 5pm
Christian Chivu was a surprising appointment as Inter manager last summer but he has led the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title with three games to spare.
Last weekend's 2-0 home win over Parma gave Inter an unassailable lead over 2024-25 champions Napoli and their lap of honour starts with Saturday's trip to Lazio.
Inter's standards may well slip now the Scudetto is in their possession and Lazio look a cracking bet to hold their own against the new champs.
The consistent Romans have lost only five of their 22 league fixtures since the start of December and are finishing the season really strongly.
Lazio's only defeat in their last eight games was a 1-0 reverse at Fiorentina and that run includes victories to nil against second-placed Napoli and third-placed Milan.
Odds: 21-20 with BoyleSports
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