Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 20-21 selection from Serie A

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Serie A fixture between Genoa and Como.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, April 26

Genoa or draw double chance

Genoa vs Como

Serie A, 2pm

Cesc Fabregas is prominent in the betting to be Chelsea's manager on the first day of next season but his immediate focus is on Como's Serie A trip to Genoa.

Like Chelsea, Como's chances of Champions League qualification have waned in recent weeks and they are vulnerable odds-on favourites on Sunday.

Fabregas's men play a dazzling, high-intensity brand of football but they appear to be running out of steam, drawing 0-0 at Udinese and losing 2-1 at Sassuolo in their last two away league fixtures.

They let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 at home to table-topping Inter this month and suffered a similar fate in Tuesday's Coppa Italia second leg at San Siro.

Goals from Martin Baturina and Lucas da Cunha put Como in charge of the tie before Inter scored three times in the final 21 minutes to end Cesc's Coppa dream.

Mid-table Genoa may not look like the most daunting opponents at this stage of the campaign but they have won five of their last eight league matches.

That sequence includes March's 2-1 home victory over Roma, who are level on points with Como, and Genoa should be able to hold their own on Sunday.

Odds: 20-21 with BoyleSports

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