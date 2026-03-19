Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 2-1 selection from the Europa League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Europa League fixture between Real Betis and Panathinaikos.

Thursday's Football Bet of the Day

Panathinaikos or draw double chance

Real Betis vs Panathinaikos

Europa League, 8pm

Two of the wiliest old foxes in European football meet in the Europa League round of 16 as Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis host Rafael Benitez's Panathinaikos.

Benitez's men gave a masterclass in winning ugly in the home leg and they should be backed to protect their 1-0 lead successfully in Seville.

Panathinaikos were on the back foot after Anass Zaroury's 59th-minute red card but their defence stood firm and they managed to pinch a vital victory thanks to an 88th-minute penalty.

They had drawn their previous five Europa League matches, including a home fixture against Roma, and another stalemate would do nicely for Benitez against Betis.

The hosts look too short given their inability to break down the ten men of Panathinaikos last week, especially as they have not won any of their last five games in all competitions.

Odds: 2-1 with bet365

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