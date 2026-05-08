Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 19-20 selection from Serie A

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Serie A fixture between Torino and Sassuolo.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, May 8

Over 2.5 goals

Torino vs Sassuolo

Serie A, 7.45pm

Torino came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with champions Inter in their last home Serie A fixture and more entertainment is expected when they host Sassuolo on Friday.

Over 2.5 goals looks a good bet given that Sassuolo arrive in Turin boosted by some impressive recent results.

Fabio Grosso's men drew 1-1 away to Juventus in March before beating Champions League hopefuls Como 2-1 and Milan 2-0 in their last two home fixtures.

Inspirational winger Domenico Berardi scored a fifth-minute opener against Milan on Sunday and Sassuolo are optimistic that he will recover from a knock in time for Friday's game.

Torino lost 2-0 at Udinese last week but they are far more effective on their own turf. Before the 2-2 draw with Inter they had won their previous three home games, racking up eight goals against Lazio, Parma and Verona.

Four of Sassuolo's last six away matches produced over 2.5 goals and these confident teams should put on a lively show in Turin.

Odds: 19-20 with Hills

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