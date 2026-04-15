Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 19-20 selection from League One

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the League One fixture between AFC Wimbledon and Stockport.

Wednesday's Football Bet of the Day

Stockport to win

AFC Wimbledon v Stockport

League One, 7.45pm

Stockport lost 3-1 to Luton in Sunday's EFL Trophy final but they have an ideal opportunity to bounce back against League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon.

Dave Challinor's players cannot afford any post-Wembley hangover as they are chasing a playoff place in the third tier.

Stockport boosted their chances of a top-six finish by thumping AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the reverse fixture on March 28 and they should complete a quickfire double over the Dons.

Wednesday's hosts have lost 1-0 to Lincoln, 3-0 to Luton and 1-0 to Burton since their away defeat at Stockport and they have picked up just one point from their last seven games.

Challinor's men are in far better league form, winning three of their last five matches and claiming creditable draws at Bolton and Luton in the other two.

Odds: 19-20 with Paddy Power

Read more football predictions:

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 15: Back our acca at 7-1 with bet365

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Arsenal vs Sporting predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.