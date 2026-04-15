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Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 19-20 selection from League One
Our best bet for Wednesday, April 15 comes from the League One fixture between AFC Wimbledon and Stockport
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster James Milton has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the League One fixture between AFC Wimbledon and Stockport.
Wednesday's Football Bet of the Day
Stockport to win
AFC Wimbledon v Stockport
League One, 7.45pm
Stockport lost 3-1 to Luton in Sunday's EFL Trophy final but they have an ideal opportunity to bounce back against League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon.
Dave Challinor's players cannot afford any post-Wembley hangover as they are chasing a playoff place in the third tier.
Stockport boosted their chances of a top-six finish by thumping AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the reverse fixture on March 28 and they should complete a quickfire double over the Dons.
Wednesday's hosts have lost 1-0 to Lincoln, 3-0 to Luton and 1-0 to Burton since their away defeat at Stockport and they have picked up just one point from their last seven games.
Challinor's men are in far better league form, winning three of their last five matches and claiming creditable draws at Bolton and Luton in the other two.
Odds: 19-20 with Paddy Power
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