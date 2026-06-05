Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 17-20 selection from Saturday's international friendlies

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly between the USA and Germany.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, June 6

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

USA vs Germany

International friendly, 7.30pm

As World Cup co-hosts, the USA did not need to qualify for the finals but they have tested themselves against some strong opponents in recent friendly fixtures.

Mauricio Pochettino's men finish their tournament preparation against Germany on Saturday, a week before kicking off their Group C campaign against Paraguay.

In November 2025, the USA beat Paraguay 2-1 before a handsome 5-1 victory over Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay.

They lost 5-2 to Belgium and 2-0 to Portugal in March and April but got back to winning ways with a 3-2 success against Senegal on May 31.

Backers of both teams to score and over 2.5 goals were weighed in by half-time in that match and another high-scoring contest is expected against Germany.

Die Mannschaft finished their qualifying campaign with a 6-0 rout of Slovakia, following up with entertaining friendly wins over Switzerland (4-3), Ghana (2-1) and Finland (4-0).

Odds: 17-20 with Coral and Ladbrokes

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