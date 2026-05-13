Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 17-10 selection from Ligue 1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Ligue 1 fixture between Brest and Strasbourg.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, May 13

Brest to win

Brest vs Strasbourg

Ligue 1, 6pm

It has been a challenging season for Chelsea's owners BlueCo and things are not going particularly smoothly at another of their clubs, Strasbourg.

Manager Gary O'Neil claimed that Strasbourg had "messed up in the January transfer window" and they should be opposed on Wednesday's Ligue 1 trip to Brest.

The league had slipped down O'Neil's priority list after his side reached the semi-finals of the French Cup and the Conference League.

But Strasbourg suffered a surprise 2-0 home loss to Nice in the cup before losing 2-0 on aggregate to Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League.

They created very little over the two legs against Vallecano and have lost six of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Brest are on a seven-game winless run in Ligue 1 but they held out until the 82nd minute in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain.

They won seven of their first 13 home matches this season before a 4-3 loss to fifth-placed Rennes and a 3-3 draw with title-chasing Lens.

Odds: 17-10 general

Read more football predictions:

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 13: Back our acca at 8-1

Stockport vs Stevenage predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.