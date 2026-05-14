Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 17-10 selection from La Liga

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the fixture between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in La Liga.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, May 14

Real Madrid to win & both teams to score

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo

La Liga, 8.30pm

There will not be much of a party atmosphere at the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid host relegated Real Oviedo in La Liga on Thursday.

Barcelona sealed the Spanish title with a 2-0 victory over Real on Sunday, completing a miserable week for the men from Madrid.

A training-ground scrap between teammates Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni had dominated the build-up to El Clasico before Real conceded twice in the first 18 minutes at Camp Nou.

They are set for a trophyless season, having kicked off the campaign with great expectations under new coach Xabi Alonso, but their home league form provides some solace.

Real have won 14 of their 17 La Liga matches at the Bernabeu although Oviedo are worth be backing to get on the scoresheet.

The bottom club have scored in seven of their last nine league matches, winning three of them, while rattled Real have kept only one clean sheet in 11 games.

Odds: 17-10 with BoyleSports

Read more football predictions:

Bradford vs Bolton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 14: Back our acca at 15-1

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