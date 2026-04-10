Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 13-5 selection from La Liga

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the fixture between Real Madrid and Girona in La Liga.

Friday's Football Bet of the Day

Girona or draw double chance

Real Madrid vs Girona

La Liga, 8pm

Girona did Real Madrid a favour by beating La Liga leaders Barcelona 2-1 in February but Real have failed to take advantage in the title race.

They have lost three of their last six league matches, against Osasuna, Getafe and Mallorca, and look well worth opposing when they host Girona on Friday.

The timing of this fixture is far from ideal for Real, who travel to Bayern Munich for the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday.

Overturning a 2-1 deficit in Munich is a daunting task so Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa is expected to rest some of his star players against Girona.

The visitors look a nice price to avoid defeat in Madrid. They drew 1-1 in November's reverse fixture and have lost only three of their last 13 matches in La Liga.

Odds: 13-5 with Paddy Power

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