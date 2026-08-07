Football Bet of the Day: James Milton has a 13-10 selection from the EFL Cup

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the EFL Cup fixture between Wycombe and Stevenage.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, August 7

Wycombe

Wycombe vs Stevenage

EFL Cup, 7.45pm

Wycombe were involved in some cracking matches at the end of last season and they should make a winning start to the new campaign against Stevenage in the EFL Cup.

The Chairboys' late-season results included home wins over relegated Port Vale (4-0) and Rotherham (3-2), a 3-3 draw at Huddersfield and a 4-3 defeat at champions Lincoln.

Stevenage, in contrast, were a team for goals backers to avoid. Their regular-season fixtures averaged just 2.07 goals per game and they failed to score in either leg of their playoff semi-final defeat to Stockport.

Wycombe finished 12 points behind sixth-placed Stevenage last term but they will be setting their sights higher in 2026-27.

They beat Stevenage 3-1 at Adams Park in February and look an appealing bet to frank that form in the EFL Cup first round.

Odds: 13-10 with Coral and Ladbrokes

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Read more football predictions:

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham predictions, 5-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Football accumulator tips for Friday August 7: Back our acca at 7-1

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